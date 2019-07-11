Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Jacob L. Haines, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested on June 26, and charged with aggravated and simple assault.
Daniell M. Abney, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested on June 26, and charged with shop theft--shoplifting.
Dunge L. Hill, 45, of Atlantic City, was arrested on June 27, and charged with aggravated and simple assault.
Krystal L. Dennis, 29, of Mays Landing, was arrested on June 28, and charged with crossing a divided highway, having a fictitious license plate, having no registration, drivers license or insurance card, and for in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle.
Reuben Cenat, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested on June 28, and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Infatuati Johnson, 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested on June 30, and charged with driving as an unlicensed driver.
Jamaris N. Carter-Morgan, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 2, and charged with criminal mischief.
Isaiah R. Byrd, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 2, and charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.