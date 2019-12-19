Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Arce, Jeanine, 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with driving under the influence; careless driving.
Faulkner, Taja A., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon; possession of weapon unlawful purpose; possession of weapon; conspiracy.
Faulkner, Virginia, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon; possession of weapon unlawful purpose; possession of weapon; conspiracy.
Banks, Shawn W., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with theft of moveable property ($50-$200) Dp; receiving stolen property.
Randolph, Phillip M., 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with possession/use of controlled dangerous substance.
Romero-Sanchez, Ismael 52, of Lindenwald, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with DUI.
Evans, Leah S., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with simple assault.
Whiting, Adelbert A., 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with robbery by injury threat-gas station knife; burglary-enter structure-force residence unknown; theft of moveable property ($500-$75,000) 3rd degree; possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose; possession of weapon.
Harvey, Darque J., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Reed, Dana J., 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of CDS heroin; arrest for other jurisdiction.
Inman, Amir J., 23, of Northfield, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash.
Burse, Isaiah A., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with aggravated assault w/bodily injury; burglary-enter structure-force residence night; endangering the welfare of children.
