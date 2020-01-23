Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Brogan, Matthew B. Jr., 30, of Tuckerton, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with criminal mischief w/damage burglary — enter structure — force residence day/theft of movable property.
Clark, Karizma Q., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon.
Howard, Iron U., 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with possess. marijuana/hash.
Robinson, Danielle M., 44, of Absecon, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with driving while license suspended due to conviction.
Bloodworth, Joshua M., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with driving after DL/registration suspended/revoked.
Marrinez-Mercado, Andres, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with assault on police/improper behavior.
Almodovar, Michael S., 24, of Northfield, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harvey, Anyae S., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Johnson 2nd, Lewis A., 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with hinder apprehension/possession of CDS heroin/possess marijuana/hash/distribute heroin/cocaine/controlled dangerous substance on school property.
Mobley, Ernstine, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with possession of CDS heroin/posses marijuana/hash under/manufacture/distribute CDS/CDS on school property/arrest on school property.
Avila, Arquimedes, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with driving under the influence.
