Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Murray, John, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Dupont II, Tyrone P., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Chevere, Luis F., 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with simple assault.
Martinez-Canaca, Daisy, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon; poss. of weapon for unlawful purpose; possess. of weapon.
Williams, Jasmine T., 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with endanger welfare of children; arrest for other jurisdiction.
Giannetta, Richard R., 41, of Somers Point, was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with shoplifting (<$50)/shoplifting ($50-<$200).
Haines, Gregory L. Jr., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with simple assault; arrest for other jurisdiction.
Perdomo, Fatima L., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with driving under the influence; refusal to submit to chemical test; penalties; traffic on marked lanes; reckless driving; careless driving.
A 17-year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with possess handgun; possess. marijuana/hash under; distribute marijuana.
Sierra, Angel D., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
