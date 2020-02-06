Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Palmer, Steven C., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged Jan. 28 with disobedience to the order of the court.
Carey, Abigail G., 25, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged Jan. 28 with receiving stolen property, credit card theft, and credit card fraud.
Skinner, Earl E. 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged Jan. 27 with possession of CDS cocaine, marijuana, under the influence and distribution of heroin and cocaine.
Dosso, Khadija B., 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged Jan. 27 with assault.
Joyner, Trevor D. 41, of Brighton, was arrested and charged Jan. 26 with shoplifting, resisting arrest, fighting, possession of CDS heroin, and arrest for other jurisdiction.
Benwood, Marlene M., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged Jan. 26 with shoplifting, and arrest for other jurisdiction.
Byrd, Isaiah R. 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged Jan. 25 with driving after drivers license/registration suspended/revoked.
Lamar, Tyshaad O., 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged Jan. 23 with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Molosso, David J., 36, of Trenton, was arrested and charged Jan. 22 with shoplifting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.