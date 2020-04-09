Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Brown, Rasheed S., 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 31 and charged with receiving stolen property.

Vazquez, Pedro L., 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 29 and charged with simple assault.

Williams, Ahseem Ibin, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 26 and charged with simple assault.

