Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Johnny L. Scott Jr., 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with driving under the influence.
Bambie Boardman, 41, of Absecon, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with simple assault.
A 17-year-old from Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with criminal mischief.
Nayshaun E. Tate, 19, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash.
Hajalik Smith, 24, of Camden, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with assault of police, assault by auto, obstruct admin of law, resisting arrest, possession of controlled dangerous substance heroin, distribute heroin, cocaine/poss/dist CDS within 500 feet of public housing facility.
Markella C. King, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with contempt, fail to poss driv ins card, driving after DL/resgistration suspended/revoked.
Ricco N. Smith, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with hinder apprehension, improper behavior, arrest for other jurisdiction.
Daniel J. Lopez-Juares, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash.
Jose L. Baez, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with shoplifting — conceal ($50-$200).
Larry K. Owens, 42, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with possess marijuana/hash.
Alicia M. Roman, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with shoplifting — conceal ($50).
Khyre Marqueise Jackson, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with possession/use of CDS.
