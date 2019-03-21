Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Parrish, Lamar T., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 6 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Pena, Isais Alexis, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 6 and charged with receiving stolen property — $250.
Barber, Javon E., 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 6 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Miller, Juwan Anthony, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 7 and charged with careless driving, distributing drugs on public property, distributing drugs on school property, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of CDS in a MV, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (more than half ounce, less than 5 ounces) and use of cell phone while driving (state).
Shanks Jr., Darin A., 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 7 and charged with possession of marijuana.
A 16-year-old male, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 8 and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct (2410), and resisting arrest.
Bradley, Diana Lynn, 60, of Galloway Township, was arrested on March 9 and charged with possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use (drug paraphernalia).
Brown, Clay Patrick, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 11 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Jerold, Prudente C., 50, of Camden, was arrested on March 12 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Johnson, Adrian M., 30, of Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, was arrested on March 12 and charged with arrest on warrant.