Barrigher, Claria G., 27, of Atlantic City was arrested on June 5 and charged with handgun ammunition defined: sale, purchase, etc.; possession of cocaine/heroin; possession of marijuana under 50 grams; prohibited weapons; receiving stolen property; unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun); use or possession with intent to use [drug paraphernalia].
Hands, Lavar L., 39, of Absecon, was arrested on June 6 and charged with improper parking, manufacture/distribution CDS, possession cocaine/heroin in a MV, tinted windows.
Inman, Mary D., 38, of Mays Landing, was arrested on June 7 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Robinson, James Allen, 62, of Pleasantville, was arrested on June 7 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Graves, Tommy Lee, 37, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was arrested on June 7 and charged with aggravated assault.
Holloway, Tichana A., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested on June 7 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin and use or possession with intent to use [drug paraphernalia].
Cooper, Lamont Duvall, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on June 8 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Perez-Garcia, Betsaida E., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested on June 9 and charged with driving while under the influence.
Collins, Edward D., 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested on June 10 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 16-year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested on June 10 and charged with aggravated assault.
Fields, Haile S., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested on June 11 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Grohman, Cynthia L., 28, of Absecon, was arrested on June 11 and charged with arrest on warrant/fictitious plates, possession of cocaine/heroin and possession of CDS in a MV.