Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Peace, Holly J, 38, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana/hash on 10/09/19
Cambrelen, Jaime, 30, of Mays Landing, NJ was arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/09/19
Santos, Adan A, 35, of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/09/19
Gonzalez-Morgan, Shadaj, 26, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on 10/10/19
Golden, Latoya F, 30, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/10/19
Joihnson, Marcel, 24, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/10/19
Yarleque, Jorge A, 20, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/7/19
Navarrete-Erazo, Kevin, 20, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana/hash; distribution/possession of drug paraphernalia on 10/10/19
Hancock-Palmer, Shakur R, 23, of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/11/19
Copeland, Gregory T Jr, 36, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with possession/use of CDS; manufacture/distribute CDS on 10/11/19
Accardi, Michael J, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension; obt/sell CDS in public; pedestrian-crosswalks/face traffic/sidewalks on 10/13/19
Rosario-Cristotom, Yojans, 22, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with contempt of court; arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/13/19
Alvis, Emelyn, 25, of Somers Point, NJ was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on 10/15/19.
Hurless, Jeffery, 21, of Mays Landing, NJ was arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/15/19
Kodan, Michael of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested for other jurisdiction on 10/15/19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.