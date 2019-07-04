Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Watts, Kaleem M., 26, of Millville, was arrested June 21 and charged with headlamps on with windshield wipers, possession marijuana, and use or possession with intent to use [drug paraphernalia].
A 17-year-old Absecon boy was arrested June 21 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Mays, Darryl Lamar, 44, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 21 and charged with distributing drugs on public property, distributing drugs on school property, driving while license suspended, maintenance of lamps, manufacture/distribution controlled dangerous substance, possession cocaine/heroin, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle and use or possession with intent to use [drug paraphernalia].
Benwood, Marlene Monique, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 22 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Cooper, Jiquan I, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 22 and charged with manufacture/distribution CDS, possession cocaine/heroin, possession marijuana, possession marijuana under 50 grams, and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (more than ½ ounce <5 ounces).
Johnson, Taeyona N., 21, of Sicklerville, was arrested June 22 and charged with possession/cocaine heroin, and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (more than ½ ounce <5 ounces).
Clark, Jerry, 71, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 23 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Beverly, William, Henry, 45, of Mays Landing, was arrested June 23 and charged with drug paraphernalia, failure to observe stop or yield sign, and fictitious plates.
A 17-year-old Atlantic City boy was arrested June 25 and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and theft of movable property.
A 14-year-old Atlantic City boy was arrested June 25 and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and theft of movable property.
A 15-year-old Atlantic City boy was arrested June 25 and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and theft of movable property.
Rauschert, Laurence Burt, 57, of Somers Point, was arrested June 25 and charged with possession of marijuana.