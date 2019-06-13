Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Summerlintootle, Jeremy R., 29, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested on May 22 and charged with forgery.
McLean, Jareme S., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 23, and charged with eluding by flight, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and simple assault.
Simpson, George R., 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 23, and charged with resisting arrest and simple assault.
Madera, Angel Louis, 25, Northfield, was arrested on May 24, and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and possession or distribution of a hypodermic needle.
Alvaradofrancisco, Gervacio, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 24, and charged with simple assault.
Olivera-Velasco, Gregorio, 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 25, and charged with criminal mischief.
Smith, James Barry, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on May 25, and charged with driving while license suspended, manufacture/distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of cocaine/heroin.
Ramirez, Lucia I., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 26, and charged with simple assault.
Garcia, Julio I., 41, of Vineland, was arrested on May 26, and charged with refusal of breathalyzer.
Adams, Tahirah R., 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested on May 26, and charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Forbey, Norman R., 61, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 27, and charged with driving unlicensed.
Schwarz, Ryan G., 30, of Oceanview, was arrested on May 27, and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
McClary, Kadia, 23, of Somerville, was arrested on May 27, and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Sprull-Taylor, Destiny A., 18, from New Brunswick, was arrested on May 28, and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle, tinted windows.
Makil, Harper L., 26, from Pleasantville, was arrested on May 28, and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.