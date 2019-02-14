Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Yanez, Walter, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with driving while under the influence, DWI refusal.
Diaz, Raul Iran, 22, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Moore, John Gerald, 30, of Northfield, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin, safety belts required, use or possession with intent to use (drug paraphernalia).
Green Jr., Joseph M., 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Dixon, Monique Olivia, 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with aggravated assault.
Foster, Harry Justin, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Garry, Brenda May, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
Randall, Jacque Verlando, 50, of Bridgeton, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than 1/2 oz).