Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Callaway, Terrel D., 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Allen, Brian M., 60, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with arrest of other jurisdiction.
Robinson, Lavelle R., 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with possession of CDS heroin; distribute heroin/cocaine; possession of of drug paraphernalia.
Robinson, Stacy L., 51, of Pleasanville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harris, Kisha S., 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with possession of CDS heroin; possession of CDS cocaine; possession of CDS or analog; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Seirra, Angel D., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Beltrand-Barahona, Arevis S., 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with theft of moveable property (>=$200-<$500)- 4th Degree.
Blazejewski, Eric F., 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with driving after DL/registration suspended/revoked.
Desir, Dorbensley, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under; hinder apprehension.
Zafra-Mellet, Jimmy, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with driving under the influence.
Bailey, Jonathan M., 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Brown, Aziyah C., 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Lyons, Kalief W., 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.
Pendleton-Whealton, Craig, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Kielty, Ryan C., 25, of Barnegat, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.
Nannarello, Eric J., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
