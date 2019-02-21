Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Davis, Lonnette Nicole, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with theft by unlawful taking/disposition.
Lyons, Kalief William, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
Sample, Avery, 63, of Trenton, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with simple assault.
Cottman, Jovan M, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Reeder, Isaiah R., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with possession marijuana under 50 grams.
Owens, Hameeda, 19, of Somers Point, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Brown, Christine Ann, 50, of Tuckerton, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (more than .05, less than 5 ounces, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Zamorano, Patricia A., 58, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Harvey, Erick M., 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with terroristic threats.
Banegas, Hector Manuel, 39, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Alleaf, Cladus, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Moore-Walden, Jasmine, 44, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with driving while under the influence.