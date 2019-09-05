Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Segars, John W. Jr, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction (mutual aid).
De, Juan, 30, of Deltona, Florida, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with simple assault.
Heckler, Allison M., 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with possession of CDS - heroin.
Harris, Kisha S., 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with possession of CDS - heroin.
Sierra, Angel D., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with improper behavior; obstruct public passage; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cottman, Jovan M., 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction (mutual aid).
Hill, Dunge L., 46, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with criminal sexual contact; endanger welfare of children.
A 14-year-old, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with burglary-enter structure-force residence day; criminal mischief w/ damage; resist arrest-flight; conspiracy; obstructing admin. of law (non-assaultive).
A 14-year-old, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with burglary-enter structure-force residence day; criminal mischief w/ damage; resist arrest-flight; conspiracy; obstructing admin. of law (non-assaultive).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.