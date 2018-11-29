Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Campbell, Curtis L., 40, of Montclair, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Way, Christopher T., 27, of Somers Point, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cheak, James H., 47, of Williamstown, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Holmes, Scott Patrick, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Conover, Ryan Richard, 30, of Somers Point, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with obstruction of justice, theft-shoplifting.
Marzano, Peter Anthony, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
A 16-year-old Absecon girl was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with unlawful possession of weapons.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with unlawful possession of weapons.
Thomas J. Derocker Jr., 22, of Manahawkin, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with possession cocaine/heroin.
A 17-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession cocaine/heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine.
Ashley M. Thompson, 25, of Trenton, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with arrest on warrant, failure to observe stop or yield sign, throwing debris from vehicle, unlicensed driver.