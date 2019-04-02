Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Pleasantville &amp; Absecon

Pleasantville's Valeus commits to Claflin University

+3 
Jacob Valeus

Valeus

Jacob Valeus 2017-18 Pleasantville H.S. boys basketball team

 Guy Gargan / Staff Writer////

The best could still be ahead for Pleasantville High School boys basketball standout Jacob Valeus.

Valeus, who did not play organized basketball until the seventh grade, has committed to attend Claflin University, a Division II school in South Carolina on an athletic scholarship.

“This means a lot to me,” Valeus said. “My (family) wouldn’t have had the money to send me off to college, so having a scholarship to play basketball at the next level is just a blessing. To see all my hard work pay off is a good feeling.”

The 6-foot-4 Valeus showed the ability to score in the lane and from the perimeter this winter. He averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds and led the Greyhounds to 20 wins and the South Jersey Group II final. Valeus finished with 1,202 career points.

Valeus said he didn't play organized basketball at a young age because his family couldn't afford it. He just shot around with friends and family in the back yard. Because he has only played organized basketball for six years, Valeus is seen by many in the South Jersey basketball community as a player with the potential for substantial improvement.

Claflin, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, finished 13-14 last season. The Panthers play in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which consists primarily of historically black schools.

“Jacob will get a chance to play right way at Claflin,” Pleasantville coach Butch Warner said. “He’ll play in a great conference. He has a level I think he hasn’t reached yet, and they will help get him there.”

Valeus said he chose the Panthers because they, like Pleasantville, play an up-tempo style. He plans to major in marketing and pursue a career in public relations.

“I think (Claflin) will be a good fit for me,” he said. “The environment is tremendous. The way people treated me there was nice and cool. I feel like I have a lot of room to get better.”

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.