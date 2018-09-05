PLEASANTVILLE — In a little less than two months, Pleasantville will find out whether it will be the newest owner of its very own gunshot-audio detection system.
After years of rejected applications for federal grants, the city has decided to let the people decide during the upcoming general election via ballot question.
A community forum at 6 p.m. Monday at Pleasantville Middle School will offer information on the ShotSpotter system in addition to food, beverages and other activities.
Police Chief Sean Riggin has championed the ShotSpotter system since 2015, one year after he says violent crime rose to a disturbing new level in the city.
“In 2014 into 2015, we had a bunch of daylight shootings in the middle of Main Street,” said Riggin. According to their dispatch system, Pleasantville police responded to 134 instances of shots fired and three shooting homicides during that period. The following year saw twice as many deaths.
This prompted the Police Department to apply for funding to purchase ShotSpotter, which uses sensors placed throughout the city to triangulate the sound of gunfire, and has been in use in neighboring Atlantic City since 2013. The federal government offers grants once a year for ShotSpotter, so cities get one shot to make an attractive application or else it’s back to the drawing board next year. Up against major cities like Chicago and Oakland, and the fact that the federal government only gives out about five grants from among 60 applications a year, Pleasantville fell short both times it applied.
That’s when the idea came to just bring it to the people.
“If we’re going to make a big expense and we’re going to dramatically change the way the Pleasantville Police Department does business, we should probably ask the people we work for: our residents,” said Riggin.
Riggin said ShotSpotter would cost the city about $195,000 a year, increasing the taxes of residents by an average of $25.
Violent crime has decreased substantially over the past few years. This year has seen just 36 reports of shots fired – a 59 percent decrease from 2014. The reason for this, according to Riggin, is that much of the department’s resources have been dedicated to combating violent crime. But that leaves other services – like their intelligence task force and Main Street bicycle patrol unit – not getting the attention they need, he said.
That’s where ShotSpotter comes in. Using the data acquired by the system, the Police Department can place officers where they need to be as opposed to where they don’t need to be. This greatly decreases the response time for reported shootings.
More importantly, it addresses unreported shootings in Pleasantville.
Prominently placed on the ShotSpotter website is a statistic that more than 80 percent of gunshot incidents are never reported. In Pleasantville, one of the contributing factors to this is a lack of trust in the police.
“A lot of people are scared to call,” said Deputy Chief James Williams. “Because they think the police are coming right to their door.”
To establish trust, the department does a number of things to make residents more comfortable, including offering a confidential tip page on their website.
The biggest effort has come from an increase in community outreach events, such as community walks and National Night Out. The police are constantly looking for ways to bring the community together to build rapport through healthy dialogue, Williams said.
“Before, they kind of stayed away,” said Williams. “But the communication is a lot better between us and the residents.”