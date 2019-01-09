Pleasantville students enjoy Three Kings Day Celebration

Excited voices floated through the room when students at North Main Street School accompanied by Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy saw all the toys on display for the Three Kings Day Celebration.
Once settled in, the first- and second-graders sang "We Three Kings."
Second-grader Manuel Mota-Jimenez interviewed Jonathan Diego, a North Main Street School graduate involved with the event, before the celebration.
"How do you get all these cool gifts?" Manuel asked Diego.
"There's a lot of very generous people in Atlantic County," Diego said. He and his wife hold a Christmas gathering each year and ask every guest to bring a toy, he said. Those toys become part of the school's Three Kings Day Celebration. The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and Toys for Kids also contribute toys for the event, Diego said.
The students thanked both Diego and Sheriff Eric Scheffler for their generosity.