PLEASANTVILLE — The 11th annual Pleasantville 5K for Peace and Wellness will step off Saturday on Franklin Boulevard. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the race at 9.
Participants will be treated to healthy snacks and beverages as well as tips from nutritionists and other health experts. Pleasantville chiropractor Dr. Thomas Miller will talk about his field of practice.
Former Mayor Ralph Peterson, who died in 2014, started the event to get residents to be more aware and open about their health.
“It was just something that the city wanted to do to get everybody out participating in some activity together,” said Debbie Washington, the superintendent at the Pleasantville Recreation Center. “It brings everybody together. It even brings the children out as well.”
After the race, at 11 a.m., Greater Refuge Church of Christ will host its annual Health Fair at the rec center.
Registration for the race is $5 for adults and free for children. For more information, call the rec center at 609-484-3608.