Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Pleasantville &amp; Absecon

Pleasantville to hold National Day of Prayer observance

National Day of Prayer logo

PLEASANTVILLE — The city will host A Call to Love One Another as part of the annual National Day of Prayer observance.

The event will be held noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in front of City Hall, 18 N. First Street.

According to the Rev. Richard Younger, a dozen speakers, including local officials and those representing multiple churches, will participate in the hourlong event. In addition to Younger of Living Water-Agua Viva Church, those scheduled to speak include Mayor Jesse Tweedle, the Rev. Willie Francois of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. Francisco Alvarado of Iglesia Escalando Peldanos, the Rev. Kevin Ragland of Lighthouse Community Church, the Rev. Mario Miller of Bethel Evangelical Outreach Ministries, the Rev. Fred Mixon of Dunamis Ministries, the Rev. Darryl Pratt of In His Image Ministries, the Rev. Jose L Escalera of Epiphany Lutheran Church, and Pleasantville police and fire Chaplain Ed Stump,

The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer is “Love One Another.”

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was amended signed by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

It is the organizers' hope that individuals, churches and spiritual leaders in America will humble themselves and unify in prevailing prayer.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.