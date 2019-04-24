Pleasantville to hold National Day of Prayer observance

PLEASANTVILLE — The city will host A Call to Love One Another as part of the annual National Day of Prayer observance.
The event will be held noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in front of City Hall, 18 N. First Street.
According to the Rev. Richard Younger, a dozen speakers, including local officials and those representing multiple churches, will participate in the hourlong event. In addition to Younger of Living Water-Agua Viva Church, those scheduled to speak include Mayor Jesse Tweedle, the Rev. Willie Francois of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. Francisco Alvarado of Iglesia Escalando Peldanos, the Rev. Kevin Ragland of Lighthouse Community Church, the Rev. Mario Miller of Bethel Evangelical Outreach Ministries, the Rev. Fred Mixon of Dunamis Ministries, the Rev. Darryl Pratt of In His Image Ministries, the Rev. Jose L Escalera of Epiphany Lutheran Church, and Pleasantville police and fire Chaplain Ed Stump,
The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer is “Love One Another.”
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was amended signed by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.
It is the organizers' hope that individuals, churches and spiritual leaders in America will humble themselves and unify in prevailing prayer.