Isabel Livingston, 11, of Pleasantville, poses with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mosaic poster she completed in a day at the city branch of the Atlantic County Library System. The branch is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778 or see atlanticlibrary.org.