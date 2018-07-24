ABSECON — The sounds of classic rock filled Heritage Park on Sunday.
As part of the Absecon Concerts in the Park series, the band Lighthouse 8 treated listeners to a free mix of oldies, swing and classic rock as the sun set.
A light rain did not stop people from coming out to hear the music.
“Maybe we should play, ‘Who’ll Stop the Rain’ first,” joked the band before starting their set.
Residents set up chairs and lay out blankets around the park’s gazebo to watch the band play.
The event was sponsored by the Absecon Parks and Playgrounds Committee, the Absecon Public Library, City Council and American Legion Post 28.
During the concert, members of the American Legion sold tickets for a 50-50 raffle as a fundraiser.
The next free concert at Heritage Park will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29.