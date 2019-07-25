Passé, pivots, shuffle ball changes, flaps and shuffles are all new tap and jazz techniques first and second grade students are learning this summer. The DINA Grant has provided the opportunity for Leeds Avenue School Ballet (LASB) and Cygnus Creative Arts Partnership to expand from the ballet program offered during the school year to expose students to other styles of dance. Twice a week for three weeks in July, students shuffle across the floor breaking in their tap shoes for an hour, then switch up and get jazzy for another hour with Marc Antony's "Vivir Mi Vida." Miss Jessyca, Cygnus's Outreach Teacher, is utilizing the program to also teach introductory Salsa steps, because Hispanic Heritage Month starts in September. Classes are fun and fast paced.
Students can keep up and have lots of energy, due to the Pleasantville Diner and Bakery providing free breakfast to the Ballet Program every morning before rehearsal. Students are served a delicious hot breakfast at 9 a.m. consisting of plain or chocolate chip pancakes, eggs, breakfast meat and potatoes with juice. Boys and girls eat well and also love to buy from the assortment of sweet treats, made on premises, from the Bakery. Leeds Avenue School Ballet Program is very appreciative to the owner, Baldomero Gonzalez and his efficient and gracious staff for their exceptional generosity and hospitality. Mr. Gonzalez has created a wonderful opportunity and teaching experience for our children about the food-service business, customer service and supporting a local school initiative, like making breakfast. Everybody leaves Pleasantville Diner and Bakery with full tummies and smiles on faces. It's a great day!