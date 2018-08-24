Pleasantville property owners who have federal flood insurance will start to receive a 25 percent discount beginning May 1, Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. announced recently.
"Now that the city has been approved by FEMA, property owners, who have federal flood insurance, will save 25 percent. Since flood insurance rates are ever increasing, this savings will grow in the future," Tweedle said.
A total of 131 property owners in Pleasantville have flood insurance policies. These policies insure more than $25 million in property and paid more than $113,000 in premiums this year alone.
Samirah Latasha Wilson, 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with receivin…
Last week, the city received notification it has achieved a Class 5 certification from the Community Rating System program. Class 5 is the best level achieved by any community in Atlantic County, Tweedle said.
The flood insurance discount is based on the total number of points the city earns. A community accrues points to improve its CRS Class rating and receive increasingly higher discounts.
Points are awarded for engaging in any of 19 creditable activities, organized under four categories: flood damage reduction, mapping and regulations, public information, and warning and response.
The 25 percent premium reductions for property owners will not take effect until after May 1, when policyholders renew their current flood insurance policies or change flood insurance providers.
The city also is working with the state to buy flood-prone properties in the Lakes Bay area. Through the Blues Acres program, the state purchases clusters of property in the floodplain to help reduce future flood damage and injuries. Twenty-seven properties are being considered for purchase from willing sellers in the Lakes Bay area of the city.