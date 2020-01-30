PLEASANTVILLE — Service is central at South Jersey Federal Credit Union, and one employee was recently honored for his service to the nation, as well as the credit union.
When security guard Randy Rhoades returned to work in the credit union’s Deptford office after a nine-month deployment with the Army National Guard, South Jersey Federal Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest Huggard presented him with “Ernie’s Prestigious Platinum Star” in recognition of extraordinary service to the country and the credit union
“At South Jersey Federal Credit Union, we appreciate all of the brave men and women who have served in the military. The fact that our own Randy Rhoades has served the country and continues to help us maintain our own high standards of service to our members bears recognition,” Huggard said. “We developed this new award to acknowledge the type of courage, commitment, and selflessness shown by Randy and any future employees who serve our country.”
Rhoades, an infantry specialist, has served in the Army National Guard for 12 years and recently completed his second deployment to Qatar. A resident of Blackwood, he has been employed in South Jersey Federal Credit Union’s Security Department since October 2018.
Huggard also served the United States in the New Jersey Army National Guard, retiring as a lieutenant colonel after 28 years of service.
Originally chartered and established in 1940 as Industrial Union of Marine and Shipbuilding Workers of America Federal Credit Union, South Jersey Federal Credit Union now operates nine full-service locations in Southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania and serves 54,000 members and 700 employee groups. The credit union offers an array of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, personal and home loans, credit cards, and business banking services. For more information about South Jersey Federal Credit Union, see southjerseyfcu.com.
