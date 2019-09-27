The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is the process by which people wishing to either become Catholic or return to the Catholic Church are instructed in the tenets of the faith. The initial stage will be an inquiry period, a time to ask questions and resolve issues. No commitment is made at this time.
Advanced instruction will take place after the inquiry period and culminates in the acceptance into the church and the reception of the sacraments during the Easter Vigil of 2020.
Instruction will take place Tuesdays in October at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon.
Anyone wishing to begin this process can contact Deacon Leonard Long at 609-335-6470.
