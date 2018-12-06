Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Suite Inspiration's annual Christmas Concert in Absecon

120618_pab_suite 1
Buy Now

Suite Inspiration, the Choral Band. Left to right, bottom row: Judy and Nicole Transue; middle row: Joe Mendillo, Suzanne Scari, Les Keeper; top row: Ed Gibbons, Matt Custer.

Not Shown: Sound tech Mike Scari, guest pianist Mike Senese.

 Provided by Matt Custer

The choral band Suite Inspiration will hold its 23rd annual Christmas Concert with a musical trip to the North Pole.

The show will include a mix of Christmas music. With selections from traditional to devotional, international to Doo-Wop, and a tribute to the Andrews Sisters, this program tuned for the whole family to enjoy.

The airline-themed “All Aboard for Christmas” will touch down for holiday interludes from England, France, Italy, Russia, the Ukraine, the Caribbean and even Christmas Island. “Passengers” can join in a few singalongs before heading home for delicious home-made refreshments served after the concert.

This “flying concert” boards 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road in Absecon. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted to benefit the Maureen Senese Memorial Scholarship fund, in honor of the Suite’s sister, friend and founding bandmate.

For more information, see suiteinspiration.org or contact Judy Transue at 609-748-1583.

