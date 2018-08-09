Summer Readers Karen Nowalsky Atlantic County Library System Sherry Page 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Pleasantville branch summer readers rocking the karaoke machine. Submitted Jaylene Ibarra 7, of Pleasantville; Sanskar Dhar, 8, of Pleasantville; and Zoe Blankenbuehler, 6, of Egg Harbor Twp., and the completed “Libraries Rock!” mural. Submitted Jaylene Ibarra, 7, of Pleasantville, works on the mural with the aid of two big kid helpers. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The Pleasantville branch celebrated its young summer readers on Saturday, July 28, with a “Libraries Rock!” pizza party. Eligible readers enjoyed pizza, ice cream, karaoke, a craft, and also cooperatively created the Summer Reading “mystery mural.” Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Sherry Page Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press. Follow Sherry Page Close Get email notifications on Sherry Page daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Sherry Page posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Sherry Page Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Pleasantville police blotter, July 25-30 Pleasantville police blotter, July 10-24 Absecon City Council buys temporary basketball hoops after school removes theirs Absecon board divides extra state aid between tax relief, school funding Pleasantville police blotter, Aug. 1-6 Upcoming Events Browse Today's events Submit Aug 9 Neck and Spine Surgery Education Program Thu, Aug 9, 2018 Aug 9 County Store at the Cumberland Mall Thu, Aug 9, 2018 Aug 9 County Store Thu, Aug 9, 2018