On Monday, Oct. 7, at the Pleasantville City Council Meeting Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr., swore in Eugene R. Wellington, Jr. as Deputy Chief of the Pleasantville Fire Department.

The bible is being held by grandchildren Johnny and Arriana Swenson while Deputy Chief Wellington’s, wife, Stacey Kingsland-Wellington and daughter, Jennifer Grace watch the proceedings.

 Cindy Hineline / Submitted

