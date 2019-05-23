Technology and Literacy Evening at North Main Street School

Drones, robots, and virtual reality, oh my! Technology and Literacy Night was in full swing at North Main Street School on Wednesday, May 8 in Pleasantville. The hallways were flooded with students and families. The youngest at 2 years of age and the oldest a grandmother. This time the students were the teachers, and the families were the students. Classrooms became demonstration rooms. The air was electric with animated conversations, the buzz of Parrot Drones and the whirl of rolling robots. Walk into a classroom and watch out for that low flying drone. Step carefully around the rolling Ollie, Sphero and Dash robots. Take a virtual reality trip from the top of a skyscraper and look down.
Kalonji Hubbard, a grandmother of a North Main student, commented about Dash (a robot), "I want to buy one, the cat would love it."
Mr. Horton, the father of a student, commented after experiencing virtual reality from a skyscraper, "This is fun! It was beautiful up there."
Mr. Kelly, a technology and stem teacher, summed up the evening.
“Tech night was a wonderful way for us here at NMSS to bring students and families together to learn about our exciting tech curriculum. We had an amazing turnout. It was great to see parents and students working hands-on together with robotics and stem. Having them show and demonstrate their knowledge with their own families was a great sight to see. We are hoping this will increase the students desire to follow their dreams in the technology and stem field. We live in a new digital world. It is our job as educators to prepare our students for 21st century future."
Parents flowed into the Media Center to continue the experience of the literacy side of their evening at North Main Street School. Here students quietly picked out free books courtesy of Bridge of Books.
Ms. Keen, librarian at North Main Street School explained, “As part of the priority school initiative, Bridge of Books donated free books for the students in our building. Each student gets 3 free books. We are also providing information to our parents today about our summer reading challenge. We are keeping track of the minutes read from May to September on the Scholastic website. The more minutes you have, the more books can be donated to needy children."
One student, Ariel Herrera, couldn’t hold back his excitement at getting for his free book, Captain Underpants.
"I like this. You don't need to pay for all the books you get," he said.
Stationed in the maze room, Mr. Kavanagh, a fifth-grade teacher, one of many teachers who volunteered to help out this evening added, "Mr. Kelly has students work their way through mazes. Real life problem solving, which is the precursor to writing line code."
Principal McGaneyGuy walked the hallway greeting families. She said, "I love the setup of this evening. It allowed family members of all ages to experience the same technology their children experience. This was a great event."