Traditional Irish music by ‘The Flynns’ Next for Irish-American Group

The Flynns, an Irish-American band noted for its Irish pub ballads and instrumentals with the accompanying stories behind the tunes, will be on the program, of the Irish American Cultural Society 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.
The meeting will be held at the Absecon American Legion Hall, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Irish American Cultural Society is a regional organization dedicated to the preservation of Irish and Celtic history and culture.
For additional information call 609 927-1234.