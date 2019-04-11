United Methodist Church at Absecon will open to community Good Friday

ABSECON — The chapel at The United Methodist Church at Absecon will be open to the community 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 19.
Notepaper will be available so persons may write down their concerns, dedications and personal resolutions. These anonymous notes will be collected in a basket and then dedicated and burned at the community Easter Sunrise Service, 6:30 a.m. April 21 at Heritage Park.
The chapel door is at the corner of West Church Street and Pitney Road. All are welcome to visit the chapel for a time of prayer, meditation, reflection and dedication.