Valentine's for Troops

On February 1st, the 5th grade students, along with their teachers, celebrated their hard work in the second marking period. They joined Lite Rock 96.9 WFPG and American Recreational Military Services to provide a one way trip for Valentine’s Day cards, comfort packages, and gifts to reach our South Jersey troops in active duty around the world. Lite Rock's morning DJ, Eddie Davis, came to talk to the students about "paying in forward" and making our military troops valentines. With the help from students in the Marsh school, over 400 homemade valentines were made. In addition, students participated in a dance party provided by Lite Rock, played games, and won tickets to the Franklin Institute. Attales 7th and 8th graders, under the direction of Mr. John White, are also collecting other needed supplies for same program.