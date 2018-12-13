Wishing Her A Fond Farewell: Rev. Gasbarro Retires

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
That’s a favorite Bible verse of Pastor Janet Gasbarro’s, who completed her seminary training in 1998 as a second career move, and now reflects on a ministry of twenty years.
Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pleasantville has been the grateful recipient of six years of that ministry, and on Sunday, Dec. 16 and again on Christmas Eve, all will be treated to two of her last sermons before retirement.
"I go wherever God puts me," says Gasbarro, "and often that reason comes with time."
In her role as interim pastor, she has helped the congregation and friends of Epiphany shepherd through various transitions, whether that be coping with individual health problems, family conflict, or grief.
As a Hospice Chaplain for both AtlantiCare and Southern Ocean Hospice for a previous span of ten years, Gasbarro’s heart of compassion has showed what it means to be an overcomer. Gasbarro has made a difference in the lives of so many as pastor, chaplain, teacher and friend.
When asked what is closest to her heart at Epiphany, she quickly replies that it’s the Cross Roads Day Camp that she brought to Epiphany, now going into its fifth year.
“We teach children about God’s love. It’s a diverse community of children from the area along with several congregations working together for a beautiful faith-based experience for a week in the summer.”
Another combined effort is the work going on at the food pantry. Epiphany is a generous congregation. The volunteers from Epiphany and other congregations support the food pantry that has been helping residents of Pleasantville for over 25 years.
Also close to Gasbarro’s heart are efforts supporting ELCA World Hunger.
“Her partnership with the gospel and the community is noteworthy, “ said council president, Karl Kroon. “It’s a loving church. We care about each other. We can share that love with all around us.”
There’s a wonderful music program going on at the church. Children in the community are learning how to play the piano for the first time, taught by Epiphany’s musicians.
“Music has always been close to my heart,” replies Gasbarro. “I used to be in a praise band. On any given Sunday our music will lift your spirits.”
Gasbarro will continue to serve as a volunteer with several organizations.
“In the immediate future, Bill and I plan to spend time being grandparents to our two grandsons and having more time for travel, especially visits to California where we had once lived."
“I think it’s time for Epiphany’s next chapter to engage in the neighborhood at a deeper level," she says, "and I believe my bilingual successor, Pastor Jose Escalera, who begins on January 6th, will boost those efforts, along with taking good care of the congregation.”