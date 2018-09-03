Rosemont University junior Michael Lange III began his 2018-19 season right where he left off in the spring for the men’s golf team.
The 2016 Atlantic City High School graduate and Brigantine resident shot a final-round 5-under-par 67, the lowest score ever posted by a Ravens player, to win the Gatorade Intercollegiate Championships in Lawrence, Ohio, on Sunday. He shot a two-round 139, which was four shots better than the second-place finisher – Hunter Miller of Baldwin Wallace.
Lange finished this spring with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Division III Championship Individual Tournament.
Stevenson women’s golf junior Julia Kline (Atlantic City) finished 30th at the Lynn Schweizer Invitational in Granville, Ohio, shooting a two-round 170.
Football
LB Jeff Steeb (Holy Spirit), one of the captains on defense, had two tackles and an interception in Villanova's 19-17 win over Temple.
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had a tackle in Albany’s 33-7 loss to Pitt.
RB Terrance Smith (Oakcrest) had three carries for 12 yards in San Diego’s 38-9 win over Western New Mexico.
DL Noah Harris-Lyles (Atlantic City) had three tackles in Gannon’s 35-32 loss to Southern Connecticut State.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had two receptions for 26 yards in Millersville’s 23-10 loss to Pace on Thursday. For Pace, OL Nick Lyon (Absegami) started at right tackle.
LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had a tackle in Shepherd's 35-33 loss to Notre Dame College.
TE Rick Hess (Oakcrest) had a 21-yard reception and LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had two tackles in Wesley’s 34-10 win over Delaware Valley.
LB John Searight (Absegami) had four tackles in Dickinson's 16-10 loss to Washington and Lee.
DB George DiBiase (Buena Regional) had three tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup in FDU-Florham’s 35-21 win over The College of New Jersey. rushing yards on five carries. For TCNJ, LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including one for a loss, and DB Sam Jackson (Mainland Regional) added a tackle.
DB R.J. D'Amico (St. Augustine Prep) had two tackles in Ithaca's 38-14 win over Saint Vincent.
DL Chris Henchy (Absegami) made 14 tackles in Rowan’s 41-34 double overtime win over Widener. DE Kevin Stokes (Oakcrest) had five tackles, DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had eight tackles and two pass breakups and DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland) and DB Naji Hart (Oakcrest) each had a tackle. P Christian Ireland (Egg Harbor Township) averaged 39.2 yards over six punts, including one inside the 20-yard line.
OL George Morton (Mainland) started at tackle for Salisbury, which racked up 662 yards of total offense in a 48-14 win over Albright.
Women's soccer
Siani Magruder (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist for her first collegiate point in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 2-0 win over Rider.
Jenna Sayers (Oakcrest) had an assist in Rutgers’ 3-0 win over Connecticut.
Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored in the 38th minute with an assist from Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) for Temple in a 1-0 win over Maryland. It was the first collegiate point for Johnson, the 2017 Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Wilkins scored her fourth goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Central Connecticut State. On Monday, Wilkins was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.
Natalie Axelsson (Absegami) made three saves in Georgian Court’s 1-0 loss to Pace.
Alexis Tunney (Absegami) made four saves and allowed a goal in Albright’s 5-2 win over Marywood.
Jordyn Martini (EHT) had an assist in Misericordia’s 1-0 win over Oneonta.
Anna Attardi (Atlantic County Institute of Technology) made two saves in Neumann’s 3-0 win over Penn State-Abington. She made 10 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to Mt. St. Mary.
Delaney Sabath (Absegami) made five saves in Widener’s 2-1 loss to Pfeiffer.
Men’s cross country
Giovanni Aracena (Pleasantville) finished 28th in 17 minutes, 29 seconds, for Bloomfield at the Ramapo Cross Country Invitational to open the season.
Elijah Crouch (Buena Regional) finished 43rd (19:40.1) for Rutgers-Camden at the Bryn Mawr Invitational.
Men’s tennis
The College of New Jersey freshman Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won twice in his collegiate debut at the Lions Doubles Tournament. He teamed with Omar Bokhari to win 8-7, and then with Sean Reilly to win 8-5.
Women’s tennis
Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her singles set 6-2, 6-4, and also won doubles 8-6 in Rutgers-Camden’s 5-4 win over Stockton. Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) won the first singles match 6-0, 6-1, and also won in doubles action 8-2.
Women’s volleyball
Jennifer Severino (Absegami) had seven kills and three digs in Keene State’s 3-2 win over Cortland. She had six kills and two digs in a 3-2 loss to Fredonia.