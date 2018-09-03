Matt Brown kicked off his collegiate men's soccer career in a big way for Neumann University.

The freshman midfielder, a 2018 Middle Township High School graduate, scored the deciding goal for the Knights in a 2-0 win over Penn State-Abington on Saturday. It was the first collegiate goal for Brown, a Press All-Star honorable mention last season.

The goal came off a rebound in the 65th minute. Brown emerged from a scramble in front of the net to bang home the goal.

Ryan Saul (Ocean City) started on defense and helped Massachusetts to a 2-1 win over Saint Peter’s.

Football

Senior running back Wes Hills (Wildwood H.S.) rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown in his debut with NCAA Division II Slippery Rock University in a 38-31 win over Kentucky State on Saturday.

LB Victor Mahar (Ocean City) had two tackles, including half of a sack, in FDU-Florham’s 35-21 win over The College of New Jersey. For TCNJ, QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 12 of 25 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions.

LB Dan Walsh (Ocean City) had a team-high seven tackles, including one for a loss and half of a sack, in Merchant Marine's 30-9 win over Misericordia.

Women's soccer

Veronica Garcia (Ocean City) scored in the 16th minute of Arcadia’s 2-1 win over Haverford.

Field hockey

Rialee Allen (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist and Shannon O’Reilly (Ocean City) added an assist in La Salle’s 3-0 win over Central Michigan.

Kelly Hanna (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Monmouth’s 2-0 win over Hofstra.

Women’s cross country

Cairn’s Gretchen Shirk (Ocean City) was fifth (19 minutes, 19 seconds) at the Cairn Invitational.

Mackenzie Greene (Ocean City) was seventh (19:51) for Immaculata at the Atlantic East Preview Meet in Scott Township, Pennsylvania.

Contact: 609-272-7210

​JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013