The Muckdogs 13-under baseball team won its second straight tournament, competing at the King of Blueberry Hill in Hammonton on June 18.
The team is coached by D.J. Stinsman, a former Egg Harbor Township High School standout and professional baseball player. The team is comprised of players from Ocean City, Upper Township, Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing.
The 12-under team will hold open tryouts next month.
The first tryouts will be Wedesnday, July 25 at 6 p.m. and the second tryouts will be Saturday, July 28 at noon. Both tryouts will take place at 3050 Spruce Ave in EHT.
Children who plan to tryout must not turn 13-years-old before April 30, 2019.
The Muckdogs will travel to Aberdeen, Maryland this fall and Cooperstown, New York next summer as well as other local and tri-state area tournaments this season.
For more information about tryouts, please contact coach Tom Sausto at 609-287-4530 or coacheht@yahoo.com.