3rd-5th grades
July 27
Whalen's 17, Optimist 3: Kiana Post scored nine and Declan Broderick had five for Whalen's; Wharf over Dairy Queen via forfeit; Ed's Funcade 17, Lizzy's Ice Cream 9: Patrick DeStephanis led the winners with nine and Briella Romeo had four for Lizzy's; Rick's Seafood 16, Keenan's 10: Nathan Dwornick had a game-high 10 points in the win.
July 30
Lizzy's Ice Cream 11, Dairy Queen 7: Jack McMullin led the winners with three points; Whard 11, Whalen's 7: Matthew Lukert scored four in the win and Robert Andrews had a game-high seven in the loss; Rick's Seafood 13, Optimist 6: Nathan Dwornik scored eight in the win; Ed's Funcade 18, Keenan's 8: Patrick DeStephanis scored 10 in the win.
Aug. 3 (playoffs)
Lizzy's Ice Cream 19, Ed's Funcade 18: Briella Romey scored eight and Jack Rock added seven in the win; Rick's Seafood 12, Wharf 8: Rebecca Benichou scored five in the win and Owen Rodorwicz had a game-high six in the loss.
6th-8th grades
July 27
Randazzo Surf School 33, Garrabrant 13: Joe Shiels, Matthew Melinson and Finn King scored seven in the win; Hassles 33, Ed's Funcade 19: Sam Lewis and Tyler Rodowicz had eight points in the win while Quinn Gibson led all scorers with 10 points in the loss; Potito's Bakery 23, Think Pink for Pat 11: Michael Hoey scored 13 in the win; Flynn Realty 45, NWPD 19: Leonardo Scarpato had 15 and Jared Johnson added 11 for Flynn; Don Martin Realty 30, Cape Harbor Motor Inn 26: Kieran Mulholland scored 16 to lead DMR.
July 29
Think Pink for Pat 33, Ed's Funcade 13: Jon Carlo Coia scored 12 in the win; Hassles 31, Harrabrant Law Office 10: Macie McCracken scored 11 in the win; Randazzo's Surf School 17, Don Martin Realty 8: Joey Scarpello had seven points in the win; Potito's Bakery 26, Flynn Realty 16: Michael Hooey scored 12 points in the win and Jared Johnson had 10 in the loss.
Aug. 3 (playoffs)
Think Pink for Pat 24, Potito's Bakery 23: Brayden Collins scored eight in the win and Michael Hoey had a game-high 12 in the loss; Hassles 20, Randazzo Surf School 18: Sam Lewis scored six and Luke Vaugh added five in the win. Hunter Bostwick scored seven in the loss.
High school
July 27
Moose Lodge 56, Bob's Auto Body 53: David Waskiewicz scored 17 in the win while Joey Andrews led all scorers with 28 in the loss; Shoobie's 43, KO Sports 36: Devon Roach had nine in the win.
July 29
Shoobie's 51, Moose Lodge 34: Devon Roach scored 18 in the win and Anthony Scarpato had 18 in the loss; KO Sports 33, Bob's Auto Body 30: David Durham had a game-high 19 points while Karl Brown scored 18 in the loss.
Aug. 2 (playoffs)
Bob's Auto Body 46, Shoobie's 43: Joey Andrews scored 19 points and Karl Brown added 12 in the win. Devon Roach had 19 points in the loss; KO Sports 64, Moose Lodge 57: Steven Sheets scored 19 while David Durham and Declan Cassidy added 18 each in the win. Aiden Arean scored 15 and Anthony Scarpato had 14 in the loss.
Aug. 7 (final)
Bob's Auto Body 53, KO Sports 37: Joey Andrews led the champs with 24 points and Karl Brown added 11. David Durham scored 15 ad Sean McCurdy added 10 in the loss.