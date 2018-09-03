Cruz Dinofa
Cruz Dinofa, 9 of Ocean City, won the Mini Groms U12 division at the 56th annual East Coast Surfing Championship that took place Aug. 19-26 in Virginia Beach.

Just about two weeks after turning nine-years-old, Ocean City surfer Cruz Dinofa went on to win his division at the East Coast Surfing Championship that took place Aug. 19-26 in Virginia Beach.

Dinofa won the Mini Groms U12 division at the 56th annual event that is the longest running surf competition in the country ans the second longest worldwide.

Sponsored by Billabong, GoPro, Surfboards, SunBum, Creatures of Leisure, 7th Street Surf shop, Speaqua, Cor Surf, JoyJoy Watches and Playa Bowls, Dinofa is now ranked No. 1 on the East Coast.

His next competition will be the Eastern Surf Assosication's 2018 Eastern Surfing Championships Sept. 19-22 in Nags Head, North Carolina. He will be competing in the Menehue U12 and Boys U14 divisions.

