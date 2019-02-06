OLMA grad Kollock having strong start to collegiate track career at Rutgers

Rutgers University freshman Iyanla Kollock continued the strong start to her collegiate career with the women’s indoor track and field team over the weekend.
The 2018 Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduate helped the Scarlet Knights win their second straight Metropolitan Indoor Championship in Staten Island, New York, on Friday. It was their third title in the last four years.
Kollock finished third in the 60-meter dash with a personal-best 7.69 seconds. Her time qualified her for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships.
The Newfield, Gloucester County, resident also took seventh in the 200 (25.40) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay, which posted an ECAC-qualifying time of 3:49.09.
Kollock was The Press Girls Indoor Track Athlete of the Winter in 2017 and an indoor and outdoor first-team track All-Star in 2017 and 2018.
She was a two-time indoor Non-Public B state champion in the 55 hurdles.
Also at the Metropolitan meet, Emma Bergman (Ocean City) was 11th in the 1,000 (3:15.51).
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was second in the long jump (5.82 meters) for Purdue at the Fred Wilt Invitational in West Lafayette, Indiana. She also took third in the 60-meter dash (7.78 seconds).
Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) and Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x200 relay (1:46.45) at the Bomber Invitational in Ithaca, New York. Melina Johnson was also seventh in the 500 (1:26.52), and Kierston Johnson was sixth in the 200 (26.95). Carrie Wunder (Lower Cape May Regional) was 14th in the weight throw (13.01 meters)
Men’s indoor track
Robert Dessoye (EHT) was fourth in the 500 (1:04.11) for Bucknell at the Scarlet and White Invitational in Boston. It was the eighth-fastest time in school history and qualified him for the Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America (IC4A) championships.
He also ran on the 4x400 relay that finished seventh (3:16.93).
Eric Barnes (EHT) was second in the 800 (1:54.59) for Rutgers at the Metropolitan Indoor Championship. Rutgers won the team title for the fifth straight year.
Amir Brock (EHT) was eighth in the 200 (22.24) for the host squad at the Villanova Invitational. He was also 11th in the 400 (50.10).
Devin Martin (St. Joseph) won the 60 hurdles (8.39) and was second in the triple ump (3.48 meters) for Georgian Court at the Frank Colden Invitational at Ursinus. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was third in the long jump (6.91 meters). DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was third in the triple jump (13.36). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was sixth in the weight throw with a personal-best 15.19 meters.
Dayquan Murray (Hammonton) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x200 relay (1:29.70) at the Bomber Invitational in Ithaca, New York. John Nguyen (Absegami) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.66). Justin Bishop (Mainland) won the 400 (49.83) and was on the winning 4x400 relay (3:22.92).
Men’s swimming
Joe Ianelli (Atlantic City) won the 1-meter dive (246.90 points) for Seton Hall, which won a tri-meet with Providence (232-59) and Georgetown (173.5-123.5).
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 47.41 seconds, for Yale in a tri-meet with Harvard (266-87 loss) and Princeton (137-116 loss).
Brandon McKenzie (St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia; Brigantine resident) swam on Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s winning 200 medley relay (1:32.84) in a 189-111 win over Amherst. He was also second in the 100 breaststroke (57.87), and Justin Liu (Mainland Regional) was on the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:32.84).
Andrew Duff (EHT) won the 100 breaststroke (59.91) in The College of New Jersey’s 194-79 win over William Paterson. He also won the 200 breaststroke (2:16.76). Derek Kneisel (Mainland) won the 500 freestyle (4:59.21) and was second in the 50 free (22.60).
Women’s swimming
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was second in the 1,000 freestyle (9:59.68) for Indiana in a 154.5-145.5 win over Louisville. She was also fourth in the 500 free (4:53.51).
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) competed for South Carolina at the Virginia Tech Invitational. She swam on the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:34.37), the third-place 200 medley relay (1:43.31) and the fourth-place 400 medley relay (4:56.99). She was also seventh in the 100 free (53.53).
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) won the 1,000 free (9:46.85) for Tennessee in 173-127 loss to Florida. She was also third in the 500 free (4:48.54).
Sammy Boswell (Mainland) anchored Dickinson’s winning 400 medley relay (4:05.95) and the second-place 400 free relay (3:47.50) in a 146.5-114.5 win over Franklin & Marshall. She also was third in the 50 (25.63) and fourth in the 100 free (57.19).
Bailey Howarth (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 50 breaststroke (33.00) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.53) for Rowan in a 198-87 win over U.S. Merchant Marine.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter (207.30 points) and 3-meter (214.20) dives for William Paterson in a 144-80 win over Ramapo.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals in American’s 74-68 win over Loyola. He had 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in a 66-49 win over Holy Cross.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored four in Bowling Green’s 92-88 win over Buffalo.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had four points and two rebounds in Holy Cross’ 66-49 loss to American.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored five in Howard’s 72-57 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 72-57 loss to Howard. He scored nine, including a late go-ahead 3-pointer, in a 63-61 win over South Carolina State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points, four blocks and three rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 75-66 loss to Davidson.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had eight points and two rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 93-60 loss to Shippensburg. He had 15 points and five rebounds in a 91-74 loss to West Chester.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points and two rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 82-55 loss to Post.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Pace’s 79-68 win over Stonehill. He had 20 points and five rebounds in a 76-74 overtime win against Bentley.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in the University of the Sciences’ 76-48 loss to Caldwell. He had 14 points and five rebounds in a 78-68 win over Georgian Court. He had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 70-62 loss to Dominican.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) scored four in Bryn Athyn’s 82-59 win over Valley Forge. He scored three in a 74-69 loss to Keystone.
Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and three assists, and his brother DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) added three points and two assists in Cabrini’s 94-87 loss to Marywood.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had five points and two assists in Centenary’s 89-84 win over Clarks Summit. He had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in an 85-81 loss to Cairn.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added six points, in Drew’s 89-85 overtime loss to Moravian. In a 73-66 win over Goucher, Aldrich had 13 points and six rebounds, and Gallagher had three rebounds, two points and two assists.
On Jan. 26, Aldrich scored his 1,000th career point. The 6-foot-6 senior forward had 1,047 points through Saturday. On Jan. 28, he was named the Landmark Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time in three weeks.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Elizabethtown’s 69-64 loss to Catholic. He had 19 points and eight rebounds in a 79-68 loss to Susquehanna.
Eric Ray (Southern) had four points and two rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 77-72 loss to DeSales.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) scored six in Gwynedd Mercy’s 74-61 loss to Marymount. He had three points and two rebounds in a 71-65 win over Neumann.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 22 points and seven rebounds in Moravian’s 89-85 win over Drew. He had nine point and five rebounds in an 83-76 win over Juniata.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) scored six in Rowan’s 100-95 win over Stockton.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Rutgers-Camden’s 92-65 loss to The College of New Jersey. He had 17 points, six rebounds and two assists in a 65-59 loss to Rutgers-Newark.
Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had five points, two rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 86-60 win over Lebanon Valley. He scored 12 in a 71-66 loss to Alvernia.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 15 points and three rebounds in Fordham’s 65-54 win over La Salle. She had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 57-46 win over Duquesne.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Georgian Court’s 69-49 loss to the University of the Sciences.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 79-74 loss to Chestnut Hill. She had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in a 65-54 win over Nyack.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had two points and two rebounds in Jefferson’s 77-56 win over Wilmington.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks in Albright’s 49-47 loss to Arcadia.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had six rebounds and three points in Alvernia’s 58-32 loss to Lycoming. She grabbed five rebounds in a 70-29 loss to Widener.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in Cairn’s 64-61 loss to Valley Forge. She had 13 points and five rebounds in a 75-49 win over Centenary.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had seven points and four rebounds in Catholic’s 71-38 loss to Elizabethtown. She had nine points, three rebounds and two steals in a 59-50 win over Scranton.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 11 in Delaware Valley’s 78-63 loss to Misericordia. She scored eight in an 85-76 loss to Eastern.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had nine points, three assists and two rebounds in Emerson’s 66-52 win over Babson and 11 points, six steals and four rebounds in a 70-66 win over Coast Guard.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 24 points, two rebounds and two assists in Kean’s 74-58 win over Ramapo and 22 points and three rebounds in a 78-67 win over William Paterson.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had three rebounds and three assists in Lebanon Valley’s 69-61 win over Hood.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had five points and five rebounds in Marywood’s 66-42 loss to Cabrini. She had nine points, four rebounds and four assists in a 65-54 win over Wesley.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) had 10 points, three steals and two rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 61-32 win over Bryn Mawr.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had 12 points, three rebounds and two steals in Rowan’s 58-52 loss to Stockton. She had seven points and five rebounds in a 69-55 loss to Montclair State.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) scored six in Widener’s 65-63 loss to Lebanon Valley. In a 70-29 win over Alvernia, McCracken had 12 points and six rebounds, and Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) added two rebounds and three assists.
Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) won a 15-5 major decision at 184 pounds for Brown, loss to Penn 18-16 at The Palestra in Philadelphia. He won a 7-3 decision in a 25-10 loss to Princeton.
Navy’s Dillon Taylor (St. Augustine) competed at the Edinboro Open in Pennsylvania, competing at 165. He won his first two bouts — an injury default victory in the first round and an 8-2 decision in the second — before dropping two straight.
Zachary Goranson (Millville) won a 6-2 decision at 165 for Ursinus in a 26-13 win over Gettysburg. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won a 5-0 decision at 174 in a 25-16 win over McDaniel.
Nick Racanelli (Southern) won by pin at 165 for Wilkes in a 36-12 win over Penn College. In an exhibition match, Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township) won by pin at 2:47 at 157.
Women’s squash
Brooke Feldman (Atlantic City) won 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 in a 7-2 in George Washington’s 7-2 win over Dickinson. She won 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 in an 8-1 victory over Franklin & Marshall.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Lees-McRae, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 30 assists and five digs, Collin Lockwood (Southern) had five assists and four digs, and Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 22 kills and six digs.
In a 3-0 win over Queens, Davis had 11 digs, Maxwell had 17 kills and six digs, and Lockwood added two digs.