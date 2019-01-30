Two EHT grads help Rowan women's swimming win NJAC title

The Rowan University women’s swimming team won the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship Saturday.
Bailey Howarth (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) swam on Rowan’s winning 200 medley relay (1 minute, 50.91 seconds) and won the 200 backstroke (2:29.52). She added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.69).
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) won the 1-meter dive with 236.03 points. She added a second-place finish in the 3-meter dive (2:16.08).
Rowan improved to 8-2 overall and finished with a 5-0 conference record. It was the Profs' third straight NJAC title and their 12th overall.
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was third in the 1,000 freestyle (10:06.82) for Indiana in a 187.5-11.5 win over Purdue.
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) swam on the host Gamecocks’ winning 200 free relay (1:33.65) during the South Carolina College Invitational.
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) was second in both the 500 free (4:48.59) and the 1,000 free (9:41.64) for Tennessee in a 170-130 win over Georgia.
Sammy Boswell (Mainland) anchored Dickinson’s winning 200 medley relay (1:55.72) in a 57-32 win over McDaniel. She also won the 100 free (56.55) and was second in the 50 free (25.74).
In a 140-65 win over Washington College, Boswell anchored the winning 400 medley relay (4:12.04), was second in the 50 free (26.13) and third in the 100 free (56.57).
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 3-meter dive (197.70 points) for William Paterson in a 72-63 win over Purchase.
In a 127-87 loss to Montclair State, she won the 3-meter dive (201.07) and was second in the 1-meter (198.00). On Jan. 21, prior to the Pioneers’ two meets last week, Lawler was named the NJAC Diver of the Week.
Men’s swimming
Joey Rogers (Mainland Regional) was third in the 100-yard freestyle (47.22 seconds) for Lehigh in a 149-145 win over Bucknell. He also took third in the 200 free (1:44.40) and swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:06.44).
Brandon McKenzie (St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia; Brigantine resident) swam on Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s winning 200 medley relay (1:32.55) in a 215.5-80.5 win over Tufts.
He finished second in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.41) and first in the 100 breaststroke (57.93). Justin Liu (Mainland) swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:22.73).
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) was second in the 1,000 freestyle (10:21.02), second in the 200 butterfly (2:01.89) and second in the 500 free (5:06.31) for Montclair State in a 159-124 win over Vassar College.
He also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:20.52). In a 127-87 win over William Paterson, he won the 200 individual medley (2:06.53) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:43.65).
Derek Kneisel (Mainland) was third in the 200 backstroke (2:00.78) for The College of New Jersey in a 167-133 loss to Rowan.
Gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) tallied a season-high 9.525 on the bars for Brown, which beat Southern Connecticut 192.850-189.625.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 26 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds in American’s 70-66 win over Boston. He had 20 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 76-68 win over Bucknell.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had four assists, three rebounds and two points in Bowling Green’s 80-67 win over Eastern Michigan. He scored three in a 67-53 loss to Miami (Ohio).
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had 17 points and four rebounds in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 89-68 loss to Bethune-Cookman.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored 12 in Howard’s 84-71 loss to Harvard.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points and two rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 65-51 win over Massachusetts. He had 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 66-57 win over Richmond.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and four rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 81-59 loss to Wilmington. He scored 22 and had eight rebounds in a 66-61 loss to Concordia.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the University of the Sciences’ 74-69 win over Goldey-Beacom.
Game Michnya (Mainland) scored three in Bryn Athyn’s 83-59 win over Clarks Summit.
In Cabrini’s 80-79 loss to Marymound, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points and brother Trey Smith scored three. In an 88-73 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, DJ Smith scored nine and Trey Smith seven.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Centenary’s 83-64 win over Hunter College. He had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 78-66 win over Wilson.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 22 points and 15 rebounds in Drew’s 68-58 win over Elizabethtown. He had 12 points and 13 rebounds in a 79-71 loss to Scranton. He had 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 66-64 win over Juniata.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) scored six in Gwynedd Mercy’s 84-69 loss to Marywood.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 93-82 win over The College of New Jersey. He had three points and two rebounds in a 77-65 loss to Ramapo.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had nine points and six rebounds in Rutgers-Camden’s 78-61 loss to Stockton. He had 12 points, five assists and two rebounds in an 86-64 loss to Kean.
Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 76-64 win over Messiah. He had nine rebounds, four points and four assists in a 70-62 win over Albright and 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 65-58 win over Hood.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 10 points and three assists in Fordham’s 56-38 win over Rhode Island. She had 11 points and four rebounds in a 60-56 loss to Davidson.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) scored seven in Jefferson’s 86-61 win over Caldwell.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had eight points and five rebounds in Albright’s 61-40 loss to Widener. She had 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a 53-50 loss to Lycoming.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) grabbed seven rebounds in Alvernia’s 77-55 loss to Stevenson.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had six points, four rebounds and three assists in Cairn’s 71-53 win over Clarks Summit. She had eight points and four rebounds in a 56-53 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). She had 14 points, nine rebounds four assists and two steals in a 58-56 loss to Bryn Athyn.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals in Catholic’s 83-58 win over Goucher. She had 16 points, five steals and four rebounds in a 62-38 win over Moravian.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had five points, five rebounds and three steals in Delaware Valley’s 70-45 loss to King’s College. She had six points, six steals and three rebounds in a 56-45 loss to Wilkes and four points and three rebounds in a 74-50 loss to Manhattanville.
MaryKate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks in Eastern’s 73-65 loss to Manhattanville. She grabbed four rebounds in a 73-44 loss to DeSales and four points and two rebounds in an 82-68 win over Wilkes.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in Marywood’s 65-54 win over Immaculata. She had 16 points, five assists and three rebounds in an 85-81 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. She had four points, three rebounds and three assists in a 65-52 win over Penn College.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) scored 10 in Rowan’s 47-46 win over TCNJ. With the Profs down by one, she sank the tying and go-ahead free throws with 20 seconds left. In a 74-68 win over Ramapo, she had 16 points, three assists and two steals.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Widener’s 65-60 loss to Messiah. She had seven points and three assists in a 61-40 win over Albright. She scored 14 in a 97-57 win over Hood.
Wrestling
Rochester Institute of Technology competed at the John Reese Duals at Wilkes University, going 2-1. Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township) won a 5-2 decision at 149 in a 37-9 win over Penn State Behrend.
Women's indoor track
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) was fifth in the triple jump (39 feet, 3.25 inches) for Monmouth at the Penn State National Open. At the Cornell Kane Invitational, Michaela Baker (Ocean City) ran on the second-place 4x400 relay.
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was seventh in the long jump (5.76 meters) for Purdue at the Razorback Invitational at the University of Arkansas.
Melina Johnson (EHT) ran on Rowan’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:18.33) at the Covert Classic in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) was sixth in the 60 (8.21) and sixth in the 200 (27.09).
Men’s indoor track
Justin Bishop (Mainland) was second in the 400 (51.56) for Rowan at the Covert Classic. He was also on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:24.97.)
Esteban Delgado (Absegami) ran on the third-place distance medley relay (11:05.50). Nick Simila (St. Augustine) took seventh in the 3,000 (9:10.42). Connor McBride (Southern) was 10th in the 5,000 (16:18.94).