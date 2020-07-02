The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association will host the 39th annual Tuckahoe River Day on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Upper Township Municipal Beach on Mosquito Landing Road in the Tuckahoe section of the township. The event will include races in eleven divisions for canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, plus our popular nonracing Paddled Poker Run.
Net proceeds from this event will benefit the Scholarship Funds administered by the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association Inc.
Starting time for canoes and paddle boards will be 10 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. for kayaks. Personal flotation devices are required for all participants. The nonracing Paddled Poker Run starts anytime between 9 and 10:30 a.m. A prize worth $100 will be awarded for best hand in the Poker Run. Other top hands will receive gift certificates and other prizes, while supplies last.
The Paddled Poker Run involves paddling to several docks along the designated route to collect cards for your hand. It is currently the largest division for this annual event and is enjoyed by many family groups.
Medals will be awarded in all racing divisions. All participants must return to the beach by noon to be eligible for medals or prizes.
Registration forms, online registration and information are available at TuckahoeNJ.com. The entry fee is $15 per person if received by July 24. After July 24 and until the day of the event, the fee is $20 per person.
Tickets for the Kayak Raffle will soon be available for $1 each from local members, including Sturdy Savings Bank in Tuckahoe, Surran’s Nursery in Corbin City and Cody’s Power Equipment. Food will be available. Come and participate or bring your beach chair and enjoy a great time cheering on your favorite participant. Social Distancing will be practiced, and hand sanitizer will be available. Masks are required for all participants until their vessels have been launched. They are also required for all volunteers and spectators.
Since 1996 the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association has awarded over $220,000 in scholarships to local students. For more information, please call 609-457-8879, or email TuckahoeMerchants@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.