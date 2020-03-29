SEA ISLE CITY — The board of directors and officers of AARP Chapter 710 of Sea Isle City are officially canceling all of the chapter’s meetings and gatherings until further notice.
Additionally, the board and officers strongly urge all members of AARP and the general public to follow all directives from Gov. Phil Murphy and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Once we are past the problems surrounding this pandemic, we will schedule future events and resume all of our usual activities,” said Chapter 710 President Tom Owings. “For now, we must all do the right thing so we can enjoy happier days in the future.”
For more information about AARP Chapter 710, phone 609-263-1453.
