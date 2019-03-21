AARP Chapter 710 holds Wearin’ of the Green contest

SEA ISLE CITY — AARP Chapter 710, of Sea Isle City, hosted its annual Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon at the Tuckahoe Inn in Beasley’s Point on March 14. One of the highlights of the yearly gathering is the Wearin’ of the Green competition, during which members dressed in their favorite Irish-themed attire compete for several different Best Dressed titles.
After contest organizer Kathy Racz, of Sea Isle City, tallied all of the ballots cast by each of the members in attendance, she announced that this year’s Best Dressed Irish Couple was Frank and Barbara Roach, of Seaville; the Best Dressed Irish Lady was Kathy Wilson, of Sea Isle City; and the Best Dressed Irish Gentleman was Jim McCullough, of Sea Isle City.
Each winner received a free ticket to AARP Chapter 710’s annual June Luncheon.
To learn more about AARP Chapter 710, phone 609-390-7844, send correspondences to P.O. Box 22, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. or stop by one of the meetings, which take place on the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. inside the Sea Isle City Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd.