SEA ISLE CITY — During their annual Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 12, the members of AARP Chapter 710 honored Sis Borden, of Sea Isle City, as their 2019 Volunteer of the Year.
Originally from Collingdale, Pennsylvania, Borden moved to Sea Isle City permanently in 2004 with her husband of 56-years, Fred. Since then, she has been an active member of the community, currently sitting on AARP Chapter 710’s Board of Directors and volunteering as the group’s chairperson for its monthly Buffet and Bingo luncheons.
“It’s a lot of work getting everything organized for our B&Bs,” said Chapter 710 President Frank Roach. “Sis selects the caterers and chooses the menus for our luncheons — always using local suppliers — and she collects the admission money and keeps track of our guest list so we always have enough food. Then, on the day of the B&B, she helps set up the buffet line and make everything nice, and afterward she helps clean up. Sis does an outstanding job, and everything runs smoothly thanks to her.”
In addition to spending time with her AARP friends, Borden is also a long-time member of Sea Isle City’s Women’s Civic Club, and each year she volunteers to wrap the presents collected during Mayor Leonard C. Desiderio’s annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive.
“Sis is our favorite elf, and she does a fine job with our Toy and Food Drive,” said the mayor during the award presentation Dec. 12.
Borden credits her father, Jim Harris, for instilling a sense of community and volunteerism in her.
“I was always at my Dad’s side, and I idolized him,” she said. “I watched him help so many people throughout my life … he was a person who would help anyone, anywhere, anytime.”
Like many other people who enjoy giving back to their communities, Borden does not like to step into the limelight.
“Even though Sis is a fellow board member for Chapter 710, the rest of us on the board agreed to keep our decision about her being this year’s Volunteer of the Year a secret, because Sis is very humble and we thought she might not attend the Holiday Luncheon if she knew she was being honored,” Roach said.
To learn more about AARP Chapter 710, phone 609-390-7844 or attend one of its meetings on the second Thursday of the month (September through May) at 1 p.m. inside Sea Isle City’s Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd.
