Students everywhere are reporting that revised SAT questions are not like their schoolwork. To combat these disadvantages, Sea Isle City Recreation is sponsoring day and evening Ace the SAT Camps to help students score their personal best.
Students using these strategies found the correct answers quickly and confidently. These SAT Camps are particularly helpful to students taking the August SAT.
The day and evening ACE the SAT Camps will be held at the Sea Isle Community Lodge. The Evidence Based Reading, Language and Writing Review Camps will be held Monday, July 16 through Friday, July 20 and the Math Review Camps will run July 23 through July 27.
The evening programs are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. The day classes are Wednesday through Friday, 10:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. These very successful Ace the SAT workshops help students score their personal best.
The Ace the SAT Workshops can boost scores significantly. Expert professional instructors from Advance Test Review give students the exclusive inside information they need to improve their performance in the redesigned SAT and PSAT. Students are alerted to the traps programmed into the tests to keep them from finishing and scoring their best. They are then shown how to turn these same traps into scoring opportunities that can jump their scores 80 to 210 points. SAT takers don't usually find these insights and tips in any other SAT prep program other than Advance Test Review.
Ace the SAT staff sharpen each participant’s competitive edge by including in tuition the top notch books and study-materials needed to continue expanding test-taking skills at home. These texts and study guides retail for over $95. A meticulous 8-week study-guide organizes the texts and study materials to make continued study easy and on target for the content of the current SAT and PSAT.
Students who practice and use the score-raising techniques offered in the Ace the SAT Workshops see significant improvement in their test-taking performance. This is why the camps sell out early. For further information, call an Advance Test Review professional advisor at 610-449-6311 or visit acethesatworkshop.com.