SEA ISLE CITY, NJ – Sea Isle City’s Division of Tourism will host the resort’s annual Baby Parade on Tuesday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. along Sea Isle’s oceanfront Promenade (34th Street to 44th Street). The parade’s rain date is July 17.
The Baby Parade will feature live music and many eye-catching participants, including boys and girls up to age 10, who are invited to appear in the parade and add to everyone’s enjoyment.
Participants will be judged in several categories, including Most Attractive Boy (infant to 2 years); Most Attractive Girl (infant to 2 years); Riding Fancy/Comic/Original (decorative strollers, kiddy wagons and small floats); Walking Fancy/Comic/Original; and Floats pulled by vehicles.
Winners in each category will be chosen by a panel of independent volunteers. Prizes will be awarded to winners at the parade’s main viewing area on the Promenade at JFK Boulevard.
Baby Parade participants must pre-register by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15. Application forms are available at the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, located at 300 JFK Boulevard, and online at www.VISITSICNJ.com and click (under the calendar listing for this event).
For more information about Sea Isle City’s 2019 Baby Parade, visit www.VISITSICNJ.com or phone (609) 263-8687.