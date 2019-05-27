Bank awards Knights of Columbus $2,000

Each year during Sea Isle City’s annual Community Day gathering, First Bank of Sea Isle City distributes a Community Partnership Award and a check for $2,000 to a local civic group that serves others. This year’s award went to the Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council 3560 of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, which is one of Sea Isle City’s longest-standing charitable organizations. Shown during the check presentation May 18 are, from left, City Council President and First Bank of Sea Isle City Chairman of the Board Jack Gibson, First Bank of Sea Isle City President and CEO Larry Schmidt, and Knights of Columbus members Dr. Andrew Sciranka, J.B. Flora, Mike McHale and Chuck Whinney.